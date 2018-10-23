Australia to take on Pakistan in first T20 on Wednesday

The first Twenty20 game of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia will be played in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pakistan has dropped Mohammad Amir from the squad and Waqas Maqsood is expected to make his debut. Shadab Khan, who suffered a groin injury in the 2018 Asia Cup, will be making his comeback.

Peter Siddle will be making his comeback for Australia in limited-overs cricket after a period of eight years.

Pakistan, who currently tops the T20 rankings, will be looking forward to continuing their dominant run. The green shirts have not lost a single T20 International series since Sarfraz Ahmed took over as skipper in 2016.

Pakistan have already won the two-match Test series by 1-0.

The match will be played at 09:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Australia had won the only-Twenty20 International against Pakistan four years ago in Dubai.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, D’ Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Ben McDermott and Peter Siddle.