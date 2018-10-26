Pakistan eye Twenty20 series win over Australia

Pakistan will be eyeing a Twenty20 series win against Australia as the two sides will play the second fixture in Dubai on Friday.

The green shirts lead the three-match series 1-0. They won the first game in Abu Dhabi by a wide margin of 66 runs.

Pakistan, batting first, managed to score 155 runs thanks to an unbeaten half century by Babar Azam. He was the top scorer with 68 runs from 55 balls with the help of five boundaries and a six.

Related: Imad spins Pakistan to victory against Australia in first Twenty20

Australia, chasing a target of 89 runs, were dismissed for 89 runs as Nathan Coulter-Nile made 34 runs for the Kangaroos.

Imad Wasim was named Player of the Match for his figures of 3/20 in four overs.

SAMAA Digital will bring you over-by-over updates of the second Twenty20 International.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, D Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Ben McDermott and Peter Siddle.