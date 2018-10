Pakistan to take on Australia in first test in Dubai

The first test between Pakistan and Australia will be played in Dubai on Sunday.

The match will start at 11am Pakistan Standard Time.

Shadab Khan is likely to miss the first test as he is recovering from a groin injury. Bilal Asif or Mir Hamza are likely to make their test debuts.

Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne will make their test debut for Australia.

Pakistan had whitewashed Australia in the two-match test series in 2014. The spinners had played a key roles as they picked up 30 out of the 40 Australian wickets.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas , Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez.

Australia: Tim Paine (captain), Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Peter Siddle and Mitchell Starc.