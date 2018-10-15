Pakistan to take on Australia in final Test on Tuesday

The second and final Test between Pakistan and Australia will be played in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The two-match series is level at 0-0. Australia managed to secure a draw in the thrilling first Test.

Usman Khawaja’s 141-run run knock along with a late stand by skipper Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon helped the visitors escape with a draw.

The captaincy and tactics of Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed has come under question following the first game of the series. In his interview, the Pakistani captain justified his decisions regarding the bowling changes in the Dubai Test.

Pakistan (squad): Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas , Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hafeez.

Australia (squad): Tim Paine (captain), Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Peter Siddle and Mitchell Starc.

The match will begin at 11pm Pakistan Standard Time.