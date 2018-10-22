Pakistan to play against Oman in Men’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Pakistan will play against Oman in their round-robin stage fixture of the 2018 Men’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 in Muscat on Monday.

Pakistan are currently placed at third position in the standings with three points.

The green shirts started off their Men’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy campaign with a 3-1 win over South Korea on Friday. They lost their next match to India 3-1 on Saturday.

The green shirts will square off against Japan on October 24. Their final round-robin game will be against Malaysia on October 25.

The top four teams in the round-robin stage will progress to the semifinal, which will be played on October 27. The final will be played on October 28.