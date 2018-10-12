Pakistan to not send blind team for series with India

Pakistan announced that it will not send its blind cricket team for the bilateral series in India.

“Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has decided to not send its team to India,” PBCC Chief Syed Sultan Shah said on Thursday. “We will not send our team to India, until they tour Pakistan.”

He said that India refused to tour Pakistan. “They did not play the Blind Cricket World Cup in the country as well”.

Shah added that they will raise the issue of ‘India’s attitude’ before the World Blind Cricket Council.

“We toured India in 2016 and 2017. India failed to live up to its promise,” he said.

Shah, speaking about the blind cricket tournaments in Pakistan, said that Grade I and Grade II tournaments will be played from October 12.

Grade I tournament will be played in Lahore, while Grade II competition will be contested in Gujranwala.