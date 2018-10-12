Pakistan to not send blind team for series with India

October 12, 2018

Pakistan announced that it will not send its blind cricket team for the bilateral series in India.

“Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has decided to not send its team to India,” PBCC Chief Syed Sultan Shah said on Thursday. “We will not send our team to India, until they tour Pakistan.”

He said that India refused to tour Pakistan. “They did not play the Blind Cricket World Cup in the country as well”.

Shah added that they will raise the issue of ‘India’s attitude’ before the World Blind Cricket Council.

“We toured India in 2016 and 2017. India failed to live up to its promise,” he said.

Shah, speaking about the blind cricket tournaments in Pakistan, said that Grade I and Grade II tournaments will be played from October 12.

Grade I tournament will be played in Lahore, while Grade II competition will be contested in Gujranwala.

 
 
 

See Also

The date for the PSL 2019 draft has been announced

October 12, 2018 2:39 pm

Tim Paine praises Khawaja for performance in Dubai Test

October 12, 2018 1:04 pm

Pakistani squash players eliminated from FMC International Men’s Squash Tournament in Lahore

October 12, 2018 11:37 am

Ehsan Mani to attend ICC meeting on Twenty20 leagues

October 12, 2018 11:04 am

Eight killed after Cyclone Titli batters eastern India

October 12, 2018 9:32 am

People from the north seek warmer pastures as mercury drops

October 12, 2018 8:53 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.