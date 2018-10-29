Pakistan India share Asian Hockey Champions Trophy title after match cancelled

The final was supposed to be played at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat but heavy downpour since the evening delayed the match's start. Later, the turf was waterlogged and the tournament director decided to call off the match.Since India won the toss they were awarded the trophy and silver medals while Pakistan got the gold medals according to international law.Pakistan made it to the finals after beating Malaysia via a penalty shoot-out. India qualified for the final after registering a narrow 3-2 victory against Japan.Both Pakistan and India have won the title twice. Pakistan won it in 2012 and 2013 and finished as runners-up in 2011 and 2016. India entered the tournament as defending champions. They won the title in 2011 and 2016.