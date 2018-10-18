Pakistan include Waqas Maqsood in T20 squad for Australia series

Pakistan announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Australia on Thursday.

Mohammad Amir has been dropped for the series. Waqas Maqsood will be making his Twenty20 International instead.

Maqsood has played 19 Twenty20 matches and has picked up 20 wickets with an average of 23.20.

Shadab Khan, who suffered a groin injury in the Asia Cup 2018 and missed the ongoing Test series against Australia, has also been included in the squad.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim and Fakhar Zaman.

The first Twenty20 International between Pakistan and Australia will be played on October 24. The second and third game will be contested on October 26 and October 28 respectively.