Pakistan draw against Australia in Dubai Test

The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai ended in a draw on Thursday.

Pakistan opted to bat first and scored 482 runs in their first innings, with Mohammad Hafeez scoring 126 and Haris Sohail scoring 110 runs.

Asad Shafiq scored 80 runs, while Imamul Haq made 76 runs. Peter Siddle picked up three wickets.

The Australian side were dismissed for 202 runs, with Usman Khawaja scoring 85 runs and Aaron Finch making 62 runs.

Debutante Bilal Asif grabbed six wickets, and Mohammad Abbas took four wickets for Pakistan.

Pakistan declared at 181/6 in the second innings. Imamul Haq made 48 runs, while Asad Shafiq scored 41 runs. Haris Sohail scored 39 runs.

Jon Holland took three wickets.

Australia, chasing a target of 462 runs, scored 362/8 in their second innings. Usman Khawaja made 141 runs, while debutante Travis Head made 72 runs. Skipper Tim Paine scored 61 runs for the side.

Yasir Shah picked up four wickets.

The two-match Test series is level at 0-0. The second and final match of the series will be contested in Abu Dhabi on October 16.