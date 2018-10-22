Pakistan denies cricket corruption claims made by Al Jazeera

Pakistan has rejected cricket corruption allegations leveled by Al Jazeera.

A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson said that the pictures of cricket players with a bookie do not prove their crime. He added that they have sought an unedited video from the channel.

“The PCB stands firm on its zero-tolerance policy,” he added.

The spokesperson said that strict action will be taken against those involved in corruption.

Al Jazeera had claimed that cricketers from Pakistan, Australia and England were involved in fixing cricket matches.

The cricket boards of Australia and England have also rejected the claims made by the news organisation.

Al Jazeera says it has obtained “purported recordings of a match-fixer calling in the fixes to a notorious Indian bookmaker linked to the organised crime.”

The matches include six Tests, six One Day Internationals and three T20 World Cup games.