Pakistan clean sweeps Junior Scrabble World Championship

Pakistan team created history and won all six categories of the Junior Scrabble World Championship in Torquay, England.

Moizullah Baig won the junior world champion title. The 21-year-old was taking part in the tournament for the last time. In 2013, he had won the World Youth Championship 2013. Baig won 20 out of 24 matches, with a spread of 1,489 tiles.

Former Princess Cup Youth tournament champion Hammad Hadi Khan was the runner-up with 17 wins and a spread of 1598.

At the two-day event, Sohaib Sanaullah clinched the under 18 title, Hamza Naeem under 16, Syed Emaad Ali junior under 14, Muzammil Asim under 12 and Misbahur Rehman under 10.

Pakistan won five titles last year.