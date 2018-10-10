Pakistan build formidable lead against Australia

October 10, 2018

Pakistan cricketer Bilal Asif (C) bowls during the third day of play of the first Test cricket match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 9, 2018. Photo: AFP

Pakistan lost two wickets but still built a formidable 435-run lead over Australia by lunch on day four of the first Test in Dubai on Wednesday.

Pakistan went to the interval at 155 for five in their second innings, with Asad Shafiq on 22 and Babar Azam unbeaten on 23.

Pakistan, who were 45 for three overnight, have five sessions remaining to go one-up in the two-match series on a wearing Dubai pitch which is taking turn.

Pakistan made 482 in their first innings while in reply Australia were dismissed for 202.

Jon Holland, who took the key wicket of Azhar Ali for four on Tuesday, dismissed opener Imam-ul-Haq for 48, caught and bowled off a flighted delivery.

Debutant Marnus Labuschagne then had Haris Sohail caught close to the slips for 39, leaving Pakistan at 110-4. Sohail and Imam had added 65 runs for the fourth wicket.

Holland has figures of 3-71 from 16 overs while off-spinner Nathan Lyon has yet to take a wicket.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan improves its ranking in global anti-money laundering index but still has a long way to go

October 10, 2018 11:03 am

Pakistan to import 48 Chinese drones: report

October 9, 2018 10:39 pm

Malik advised me not to quit cricket when I left Pakistan 10 years ago: Bilal Asif

October 9, 2018 9:23 pm

Man jailed for threatening Pakistan with attacks over Czech model’s arrest

October 9, 2018 8:20 pm

NAB summons Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, yet again

October 9, 2018 7:56 pm

CPEC didn’t cause Pakistan’s debt burden: China

October 9, 2018 7:06 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.