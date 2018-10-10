Pakistan build formidable lead against Australia

Pakistan lost two wickets but still built a formidable 435-run lead over Australia by lunch on day four of the first Test in Dubai on Wednesday.

Pakistan went to the interval at 155 for five in their second innings, with Asad Shafiq on 22 and Babar Azam unbeaten on 23.

Pakistan, who were 45 for three overnight, have five sessions remaining to go one-up in the two-match series on a wearing Dubai pitch which is taking turn.

Pakistan made 482 in their first innings while in reply Australia were dismissed for 202.

Jon Holland, who took the key wicket of Azhar Ali for four on Tuesday, dismissed opener Imam-ul-Haq for 48, caught and bowled off a flighted delivery.

Debutant Marnus Labuschagne then had Haris Sohail caught close to the slips for 39, leaving Pakistan at 110-4. Sohail and Imam had added 65 runs for the fourth wicket.

Holland has figures of 3-71 from 16 overs while off-spinner Nathan Lyon has yet to take a wicket.