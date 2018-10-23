Pakistan beat hapless Oman in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

A hattrick by Aleem Bilal helped Pakistan thrash hosts Oman 8-1 in the six-nation 2018 Men’s Asia Hockey Champions Trophy on Monday.

Bilal put Pakistan ahead as he scored in the 13th minute. He doubled the lead five minutes later.

Irfan Jr. made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute, while Ammad Butt scored the fourth goal for green shirts in the 34th minute.

Bilal completed his hattrick in the 39th minute as he scored Pakistan’s sixth goal.

Abu Mahmood and Muhammad Atiq scored one goal each in the 45th and 52nd minute, respectively.

Mohammad Al Lawati scored a consolation goal for Oman in the 60th minute of the round-robin fixture.

Pakistan started off their campaign with 3-1 win over South Korea on Friday but lost its second match to India by 3-1 on Sunday.

The top four teams will progress to the semifinal stage, while those who failed to qualify will play for the fifth place.

India and Malaysia are at first and second position on the table, respectively, with nine points each. Pakistan is at third place with six points. Japan is placed at fourth position with three points. South Korea and Oman are at fifth and sixth places, respectively.