Pakistan bags seventh place in ICC women’s T20I team rankings

October 13, 2018

Pakistan secured seventh position while three-time champions Australia lead the 46-team table as the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed its global women T20I team rankings on Friday.

Earlier this year, the ICC decided to award international status to all T20 matches between member countries.

“All women’s T20 matches between members have international status since the Asia Cup in June and the new rankings system will help teams gauge where they stand in the shortest format of the game,” said the ICC. “In the new system, teams will have to play six T20I matches in the previous three to four years to remain on the rankings table.”

The system moves away from the combined rankings in place earlier and there is now a separate ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings table with 10 teams, in line with the men’s rankings, which are separate for each format.

The Pakistan men’s cricket team grabbed the top spot in the latest rankings.

 
 
 

