Pakistan announce team for Women’s World T20 without skipper

Pakistan announced the squad for ICC Women’s World Twenty20 2018 on Tuesday, ESPN Cricinfo has reported.

The selectors have yet to name the captain as skipper Bismah Maroof is out of the team due to sinus. Javeria Khan is currently leading in absence of Maroof.

Pakistan had a successful Twenty20 campaign against Bangladesh recently. They won the four-game series by 3-0 and managed to restrict the opposition under 100 runs in every game.

Pakistan will play a three-match ODI and a three-match Twenty20 series against Australia in Malaysia from October 18 to October 29.

The green shirts will play their first match against Australia.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India on November 11, and Ireland on November 13. They take on New Zealand on November 15.

Pakistan (squad): Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Umaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Anum Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Aiman Anwar