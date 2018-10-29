Pakistan announce 15-man squad for New Zealand T20 series

Pakistan named its 15-member squad for the upcoming Twenty20 series against New Zealand.

No changes have been made to the 15 man squad that whitewashed Australia in the recently concluded three match Twenty20 International series.

The green shirts will be heading into the T20 series with 11th straight win on their minds.

The side has not lost a series since Sarfraz Ahmed became captain in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali.