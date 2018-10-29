Pakistan announce 15-man squad for New Zealand T20 series

October 29, 2018

Pakistan named its 15-member squad for the upcoming Twenty20 series against New Zealand.

No changes have been made to the 15 man squad that whitewashed Australia in the recently concluded three match Twenty20 International series.

The green shirts will be heading into the T20 series with 11th straight win on their minds.

Related: Pakistan whitewash Australia in Twenty20 series

The side has not lost a series since Sarfraz Ahmed became captain in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali.

 
 
 

See Also

New Zealand include uncapped spinner Ajaz Patel for Pakistan T20 series

October 29, 2018 1:04 pm

Shoaib Malik sets record for taking the most T20 catches

October 29, 2018 12:08 pm

Australia women whitewash Pakistan in T20 series

October 29, 2018 11:25 am

17 die as passenger bus falls into ditch in Kohistan

October 29, 2018 12:06 am

Pakistan whitewash Australia in Twenty20 series

October 29, 2018 12:00 am

You can travel to China by bus from Nov 3 onwards

October 28, 2018 11:51 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Iftikhar Firdous

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.