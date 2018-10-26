Pakistan A whitewash New Zealand A in ODI series

Pakistan A beat New Zealand A by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi in the third and final one-day international on Friday to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

New Zealand, electing to take guard, scored 265/8 in 50 overs with Will Young scoring 136, with the help of 11 boundaries and four sixes.

Rachin Ravindra made 28 runs and Tom Bruce chipped in with 23 runs.

Mohammad Asghar was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he finished with 4/48 in 10 overs. Mohammad Irfan took three wickets.

Pakistan chased down the target of 256 with seven wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer with his 116-run knock, which included nine fours and three maximum.

Mohammad Saad made 43 runs while Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 39 runs with the bat, respectively.

Lockie Ferguson and Kyle Jamieson picked up one wicket for New Zealand.