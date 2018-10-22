Pakistan A beat New Zealand A in first ODI

Pakistan A defeated New Zealand A by one wicket in the first one-day international in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field.

New Zealand were dismissed for 222 in 49.3 overs with Todd Astle scoring a half century.

He made 51 runs off 80 deliveries with the help of three boundaries and a six. Will Young made 40 runs and skipper Corey Anderson 31 runs for the team.

Aamer Yamin was the pick of the bowlers for the green shirts as he finished with 3/27 in seven overs. Rahat Ali and Saud Shakeel grabbed two wickets each as well.

Pakistan A chased down the target of 223 with one wicket in hand and three balls to spare.

Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten century as he made 105 runs from 179 balls with nine fours and three maximums to his name.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood contributed 46 and 32 runs with the bat respectively.

Lockie Ferguson picked up four wickets after conceding 28 runs in 10 overs. Logan van Beek and Corey Anderson finished took two wickets each.

New Zealand won the three-match Twenty20 series by a margin of 2-1.

Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0. The second ODI will be played on October 24 and the third and final game will be contested on October 26.

The first four-day Test will be played from October 30 to November 2 in Dubai. The second Test will be contested from November 6 to November 9 in Abu Dhabi.