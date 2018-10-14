NZ domestic match witnesses two 0-0 declarations, thrilling climax

October 14, 2018

A Plunket Shield match in New Zealand saw the teams declare at 0-0 twice and the fixture was decided on the penultimate over of the four-day game.

Central Districts manage to pull off a 145-run victory over Canterbury.

Central Districts were 301/7 at stumps on the end of the first day’s play. Rain abandoned the second and third days’ play.

The side declared at 352/7 on the fourth day.

Canterbury declared their first innings at 0/0. Central Districts also declared their second innings at 0/0.

Canterbury, chasing a target of 353 runs, were dismissed for 207 runs in the penultimate over of the match.

 
 
 

