No one accepts that we have defeated strong teams: Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that no one accepts that his side has defeated strong teams.

Pakistan defeated Australia in the second Twenty20 International to win its 10th consecutive series.

“We have been performing well but no one agrees,” he said while speaking in SAMAA TV program Sports Action, which is hosted by anchor Shoaib Jatt. “It would be nice if we are appreciated for once.”

“We have been playing well and will try to whitewash the Australian side.”

He said that the credit of the victories goes to the entire team. He added, “I never took complete credit for the team’s wins.”

He also praised the performance of his bowlers in the ongoing series.

“Imad Wasim has made an amazing comeback and Shaheen Afridi has also bowled splendidly,” he said.

“Mohammad Abbas is outstanding, but we are using him in the Test format at the moment,” he added.

Ahmed, answering a question regarding Abbas’ selection in the limited overs format, said that he may be selected “if the need arises”.

The skipper said that he and head coach Mickey Arthur are on the same page.

Ahmed added that his side is now focusing on winning the next year’s world cup in England.