No immediate decision on Kohli’s request to allow wives on tours

Indian Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators has said that no immediate decision will not be taken on Virat Kohli’s request for allowing the players’ wives and girlfriends to stay with them throughout the overseas tours, Times of India reported.

“Yes he [Virat] had requested, but we are not going to take any decision soon,” ANI tweeted while quoting a source in the CoA. “We have said that we will leave it to the new office bearers. The policy will not change now.”

Earlier, the Indian captain had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India to allow the players’ wives to extend their stay during foreign tours. The BCCI has allowed the girlfriends and wives to accompany the players for two weeks during the overseas tours.

India will tour Australia in November this year.