New Zealand include uncapped spinner Ajaz Patel for Pakistan T20 series

October 29, 2018

New Zealand has included uncapped left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel in the squad for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

The bowler took four wickets and conceded 57 runs in 8.5 overs for New Zealand A in the recently concluded three-match T20 Internation series against Pakistan A.

New Zealand had won the three match Twenty20 International series 2-1.

Related: New Zealand A beat Pakistan A in third T20 to clinch series

He has already been selected for New Zealand’s Test squad for Pakistan series. New Zealand selectors said the decision was made according to the conditions in the UAE.

“It’s no secret that spin is crucial in this part of the world and with the wickets on the slower side, we’ve taken the option of a second spinner to bring our squad up to 14-players,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said. “We’re fortunate that Ajaz has been playing over here for the past month and playing well; so he’ll be ready to go should he get his chance in the series.”

Earlier, the selectors had included batsmen Glenn Philipps and Corey Anderson in the T20 squad for their performance against Pakistan A.

Related: Anderson, Phillips make it to New Zealand T20 squad for Pakistan series

The first of the three-match Twenty20 series will be played on October 31 in Abu Dhabi. The second and third games will be on November 2 and November 4 in Dubai.

Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips and Ajaz Patel.

 
 
 

