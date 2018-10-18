New Zealand A beat Pakistan A in third T20 to clinch series

New Zealand A clinched the three-match Twenty20 International series after beating Pakistan A by seven wickets in the series decider in Dubai.

Pakistan, electing to bat, scored 156/6 in their 20 overs with Hussain Talat scoring 37 runs for the team.

Sahibzada Farhan and skipper Umar Amin made 34 and 30 runs respectively.

Todd Astle grabbed two wickets for New Zealand A.

The Kiwis chased down the target of 157 runs in 19 overs.

Glenn Phillips was the stand out performer with the bat as he made 69 runs. Corey Anderson and Tom Bruce chipped in with 22 and 21 runs respectively.

Waqas Maqsood and Umaid Asif picked up two wickets each for Pakistan.

New Zealand A won the three-match series 2-1.