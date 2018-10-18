New Zealand A beat Pakistan A in third T20 to clinch series

October 18, 2018

New Zealand A clinched the three-match Twenty20 International series after beating Pakistan A by seven wickets in the series decider in Dubai.

Pakistan, electing to bat, scored 156/6 in their 20 overs with Hussain Talat scoring 37 runs for the team.

Sahibzada Farhan and skipper Umar Amin made 34 and 30 runs respectively.

Todd Astle grabbed two wickets for New Zealand A.

The Kiwis chased down the target of 157 runs in 19 overs.

Glenn Phillips was the stand out performer with the bat as he made 69 runs. Corey Anderson and Tom Bruce chipped in with 22 and 21 runs respectively.

Waqas Maqsood and Umaid Asif picked up two wickets each for Pakistan.

New Zealand A won the three-match series 2-1.

 
 
 

See Also

It’s not over till it’s over: Azhar Ali has a midpitch chat while getting run out

October 18, 2018 12:36 pm

England beat Sri Lanka in rain-hit third ODI

October 18, 2018 12:02 pm

Siddle likely to replace Starc for Pakistan T20 series

October 18, 2018 11:09 am

Cricketer Danish Kaneria finally admits he was involved in the 2012 spot fixing scandal

October 18, 2018 8:36 am

Abu Dhabi Test: Pakistan in control, lead Australia by 281 runs

October 17, 2018 8:10 pm

Abu Dhabi Test: Australia dismiss Pakistan for 282 in first innings

October 16, 2018 7:22 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.