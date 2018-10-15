New Zealand A beat Pakistan A in second T20 to level series

New Zealand A defeated Pakistan A by seven wickets in the second T20 in Dubai on Monday.

Pakistan A, batting first, made 142/7 in 20 overs. Hussain Talat scored 51 runs, while skipper Umar Amin made 48 runs.

Ajaz Patel took three wickets for New Zealand A, while Todd Astle finished with two wickets.

The Blackcaps chased down the target with a ball to spare. Glenn Phillips and George Worker put up a 112 partnership.

Phillips made 53 runs for the team, while Worker made 52 runs.

Hussain Talat picked up two wickets for Pakistan.

New Zealand have levelled the three-match series at 1-1. Pakistan A won the first T20 by eight wickets.