Netherlands trounce Germany in Nations League

October 14, 2018

The Netherlands trounced Germany by 3-0 in their UEFA Nations League fixture on Saturday.

Virgil van Dijk put the Dutch side ahead in the 30th minute of the game. Memphis Depay made it 2-0 in the 86th minute.

Giorgino Wijnaldum sealed the deal with the third goal for the Netherlands in the 93rd minute.

The performance of 2014 World Cup winners Germany is under question since their first-round exit in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

France is at the top of League A Group 1 in the tournament. The Netherlands and Germany are at second and third place, respectively.

 
 
 

