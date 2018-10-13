Nations League: England draw against Croatia in empty stadium

England were held to a 0-0 draw by Croatia in their Nations Cup fixture in a near-empty stadium in Rijeka on Friday.

England wasted several opportunities to score. Headers by Eric Dier and Harry Kane hit the post while Marcus Rashford also missed two chances in the fixture.

England manager Gareth Southgate expressed his disappointment over the result and said that his side was the better one in the second half of the match.

“There would be more concern if we weren’t creating chances,” Southgate said. “We showed good endeavour and creative play,” he said.

“We have to keep getting in those situations.”

The match was held inside an empty stadium as a part of punishment after fans in Croatia had marked a swastika onto the pitch before a Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy back in June 2015.