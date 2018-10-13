Nations League: England draw against Croatia in empty stadium

October 13, 2018

England were held to a 0-0 draw by Croatia in their Nations Cup fixture in a near-empty stadium in Rijeka on Friday.

England wasted several opportunities to score. Headers by Eric Dier and Harry Kane hit the post while Marcus Rashford also missed two chances in the fixture.

England manager Gareth Southgate expressed his disappointment over the result and said that his side was the better one in the second half of the match.

“There would be more concern if we weren’t creating chances,” Southgate said. “We showed good endeavour and creative play,” he said.

“We have to keep getting in those situations.”

The match was held inside an empty stadium as a part of punishment after fans in Croatia had marked a swastika onto the pitch before a Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy back in June 2015.

 
 
 

See Also

Portugal beat Poland 3-2 in Nations League

October 12, 2018 4:46 pm

Serbia humble Montenegro 2-0 in Nations League

October 12, 2018 3:38 pm

Real Madrid sues media outlet for Ronaldo rape accusation story 

October 12, 2018 1:21 pm

Argentina outclass Iraq in friendly

October 12, 2018 12:40 pm

Alcacer helps Spain rout Wales 4-1 in friendly

October 12, 2018 12:26 pm

Real Madrid suffer shock Champions League defeat as Manchester United stutter again

October 9, 2018 1:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.