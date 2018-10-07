Nangarhar, Balkh register wins in Afghanistan Premier League 2018

The Nangarhar Leopards and Balkh Legends won their respective matches on Saturday in the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 in Sharjah.

Nagarhar Leopards defeated Kandahar Knights by six wickets in the second game of the tournament.

Kandahar made 139/9 in their 20 overs. Karim Janat scored 39 runs and Kevin O’Brien made 22 runs for the team. Brendon McCullum chipped in with 19 runs.

Ben Cutting picked up five wickets for Nangarhar.

Nangarhar chased down the target of 140 in 18.3 overs. Shafiqullah was the top scorer with 35 runs. Najeeb Tarakai and Johnson Charles scored 32 and 30 runs respectively.

Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Waqar Salamkheil and Karim Sadiq grabbed a wicket each for Kandahar.

The Balkh Legends humbled Kabul Zwanan in the third game of the tournament by eight wickets.

The Zwanans made 176/6 in 20 overs with Laurie Evans and skipper Rashid Khan contributing half centuries.

Evans made 64 runs and Khan scored 56 runs for the team respectively.

Mohammad Nabi and Aftab Alam took two wickets each for the Legends.

Balkh Legends chased down the target of 177 in 18.5 overs with eight wickets to spare. Ryan ten Doeschate made 78 runs. Usman Ghani and Ravi Bopara scored 40 and 38 runs respectively.

Rashid Khan and Muslim Musa picked up a wicket each.