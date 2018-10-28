Najam Sethi to take legal action against PCB

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi announced that he will be filing a case against the institution.

The cricket board, in its audit reports, stated more than Rs70 million were spent on the expenses of the former chief.

Sethi announced that he will be taking legal action against the department in SAMAA TV programme Sports Action, which is hosted by anchorperson Shoaib Jatt.

“I did not take a single penny from the Pakistan Super League funds,” Sethi said. “I did not charge the house rent for three out of my four years as the PCB chairman,” he said.

Sethi claimed that that the money spent on his wife was less than that of the spouses of Shahryar Khan and Zaka Ashraf.

The former PCB chairman claimed that his successor Ehsan Mani bought a house as soon as he was appointed.

“He has only come to work for 10 to 15 days ever since he became the chief,” Sethi accused.