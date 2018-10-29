Najam Sethi sends legal notice to PCB chief Ehsan Mani

October 29, 2018

Najam Sethi has sent a legal notice to Pakistan Chairman Board Chairperson Ehsan Mani for publishing ‘distorted’ figures regarding his salary.

The former PCB chief had earlier announced in SAMAA TV programme Sports Action that he will be taking legal action against Mani.

The notice reads, “The chart is incorrect, misleading, grossly exaggerated and deliberately calculated to hurt Mr. Sethi’s reputation and to lower the esteem in which he is held by the general public.”

He also denied taking the amount mentioned in the ‘PSL Allowance’.

Sethi stated that Mani is being provided a “furnished apartment” by the cricket board. He said that he will take action under the Defamation Ordinance 2002 if Mani does not withdraw the expenses chart.

Sethi had tendered his resignation two days after Imran Khan had taken over as the prime minister.

 
 
 

