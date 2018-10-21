Nadir Magsi wins Gwadar Rally 2018



The final round of the rally was kicked off by Major General Khalid Zia. Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and Corps Commander Balochistan Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa were chief guests.Sahibzada Sultan Mohammad Ali failed to win his third straight Gwadar Off-Road Rally title as he was beaten by veteran Nadir Khan Magsi by a margin of 47 seconds.Nadir Khan Magsi topped Category A with the fastest time of 2:07:05 hours. Sahibzada Sultan Mohammad Ali finished at the second position after completing the race in 2:07:52 hours, while M Jaffar Magsi secured the third place.In Category B, Faisal Hasan Khan secured the first position after completing the rally in 2:31:18 hours, while Zain Mehmood came second with his time of 2:34:48 hours. Nauman Saranjam clinched the third place.Shiraz Qureshi won Category C race with his time of 2:31:28 hours, while Nadeem Khan finished the rally at 03:20:37 hours.Mian Rafiq Ahmed took the first position in Category D with his time of 2:55:12 hours, while Ijaz Marri and Arbab Ali took the second and third position with their time of 2:59:06 and 2:59:26, respectively.Mansoor Haleem won Category A with his time of 02:31:32 hours, while Haji Umair Kurd came second with 02:40:41 hours. Haji Waheed Lehri rounded off the podium with his time of 02:43:45 hours.Malik Bilal Ashiq was the winner of Category B as he completed the rally in 2:31:29 hours, while Abdul Vahid and Sajjad Qureshi finished at second and third places, respectively.Usman Nadeem bagged the first position in Category C after completing the track in 02:43:09 hours. The second position went to Saud Majeed who finished the rally in 02:50:10 hours. Syed Amir Ali Shah took the third position in 02:58:08 hours.Bashir Ahmed was the winner of Category D with his time of 03:02:11 hours. Bewragh Mazari came in second place as he finished with the time of 03:18:58 hours. Mir Zarak Khan finished at third place at 03:27:47 hours.Tushna Patel won the women's event with her time of 01:34:28 hours, while by Asima Raza Siddiqui and Salma Marwat took the second and third place with their times of 01:43:59 and 01:52:57 hours respectively.One hundred and sixty drivers took part in the three-day challenging rally. Three women and an Iranian racer were amongst the competitors.The driving track was spread over 240 kilometres and covers Gwadar, Pishukan, Ganz, and Jiwani.CM Balochistan, speaking exclusively with SAMAA TV on Sunday, said that the event is taking place in a friendly atmosphere."The people of Gwadar and its nearby areas are enjoying a lot.People from far-flung areas have come to watch the rally," he said.