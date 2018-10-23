Video for 2018 Women’s World Twenty20 anthem released

October 23, 2018

The official music video for the 2018 Women’s World Twenty20 anthem was released on Thursday.

The song, Watch This, has been performed by Patrice Roberts and Shenseea.

The duo will also perform at the final in Antigua on November 24.

The video was released on the International Cricket Council’s YouTube and social media pages. It shows clips of memorable moments in women’s cricket and previous editions of the tournament.

The tournament will be played from November 9 to November 24 in West Indies.

Group A consists of England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh, while Group B comprises of Pakistan, India, Australia, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

 
 
 

