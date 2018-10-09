Mohammad Asif laments ‘double standards’ of selectors

October 9, 2018

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Asif has accused Pakistan Cricket Board of having double standards.

“There are different laws for players,” he said while speaking on Samaa TV programme Sports Action. “I have played 14 to 15 matches and took 70 to 80 wickets,” he remarked.

“It’s not just me. The youngsters who perform should also be given a chance in the team.” He said that it is not necessary that a chosen few players should be selected every time. “The players who played with me took one wicket in a match were selected. I take eight to nine wickets,” he said.

The pacer said that judging by Pakistan’s performance in the ODI series in New Zealand, and the poor performance in the Asia Cup, the standard of the game seems to be dipping.

 

 
 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

See Also

Thar deaths case: Supreme Court summons Sindh chief secretary

October 9, 2018 11:09 am

No immediate decision on Kohli’s request to allow wives on tours

October 9, 2018 9:33 am

Dubai Test: Australia 30/0 at stumps in reply to Pakistan’s 482

October 8, 2018 7:00 pm

FATF in Pakistan for 2 weeks to check money laundering, terrorist financing progress

October 8, 2018 6:40 pm

Dubai Test: Australia dismiss Pakistan for 482 in first innings

October 8, 2018 6:25 pm

The FIA is investigating PCB COO Subhan Ahmed for corruption

October 8, 2018 4:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.