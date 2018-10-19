Mohammad Abbas’s 2018 performance lands him a spot in top bowlers of the 19th century list

October 19, 2018

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Abbas was born in 1990 but that hasn’t stopped him from being included in ESPN Cric Info’s list of best bowlers of the 19th century.

This 21st century man has ranked fourth in the list of bowlers with the best averages in the 19th century.

Abbas took 54 wickets with an average of 15.94 between 2017 and 2018.

George Lohmann of England tops the list with 112 wickets with an average of 10.75 from 1886 to 1896.

John James Ferris, who represented England and Australia, was second on the list with 61 wickets and had an average of 12.70 from 1887-1892. William Barnes was at third place with an average of 15.54 and 51 wickets from 1880 to 1890.

Willie Bates was at fifth position with 50 wickets and an average of 16.62 from 1881 to 1887.

 
 
 

