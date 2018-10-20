Mohammad Abbas used to be a welder and he’s not ashamed to say it

After his match winning performance in the UAE, fast bowler Mohammad Abbas arrived in Sialkot Saturday morning and told the media that he isn’t ashamed that he used to work at a factory and as a welder.He thanked God and said he knew the day would come that his hard work would pay off. The result of that hard work is in front of you, he said.Abbas’s performance in the last match of the Test series against Australia on Friday has been praised by critics and fans alike. He took 10 wickets as Pakistan beat Australia by 373 runs in Abu Dhabi.Seeing that a lot of young fans had come to greet him, Abbas said he is always there for them.I had the support and prayers of my friends and relatives, he told the crowd who had come to greet him on his triumphant return.As your performance improves, your responsibilities increase, he also said.