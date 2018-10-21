Mohammad Abbas bags third spot in Test bowler rankings

Mohammad Abbas’ heroics in the Abu Dhabi Test against Australia landed him on the third spot in the ICC Test bowlers rankings.

Abbas shared the 13th position with West Indies’ Jason Holder before the second and final Test against the Australian side.

The Pakistani pacer took seven wickets in Dubai Test and bagged his maiden 10-wicket haul to help Pakistan clinch the two-match series series against Australia 1-0.

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Abbas was born in 1990 but that hasn’t stopped him from being included in ESPN Cricinfo’s list of best bowlers of the 19th century.

This 21st century man has ranked fourth in the list of bowlers with the best averages in the 19th century.

South African pacer Dale Steyn has predicted that Abbas will soon become the No 1 Test bowler while Australian captain Tim Paine called the pacer a “world-class bowler”.

Off-spinner Bilal Asif climbed 17 places to reach No 52 in the rankings. James Anderson of England tops the bowlers rankings followed by South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada at No 2.

In the batsman’s rankings, Fakhar Zaman’s half centuries in the Abu Dhabi Test landed him on the No 68 spot.

Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed is at No 25 in the rankings.