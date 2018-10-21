Messi fractures arm ahead of El Clasico

October 21, 2018

Lionel Messi will miss next week’s El Clasico against Real Madrid with a fracture in his right arm, Barcelona have announced.

Messi was injured when he fell awkwardly in the first half of Saturday’s 4-2 win over Sevilla, and the Argentinian now faces three weeks out.

Philippe Coutinho put Barcelona ahead by curling a first-time shot into the corner in the second minute helped by a clever through ball from Messi.

Sevilla nearly made a comeback when Guilherme Arana hit the post, but Messi doubled the lead in the 12th minute.

The Argentinian striker was left badly hurt moments later following a challenge from Franco Vazquez. The striker left the ground with a bandaged right arm.

Barcelona lacked momentum without Messi in the second half.

Barca practically killed off the game when Luis Suarez scored from a penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

Ivan Rakitic made it 4-1 for the Catalan side by scoring in the 88th minute.

Luis Muriel managed to pull a goal back in the 91st minute for Sevilla.

 
 
 

