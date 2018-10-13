McGregor and Nurmagomedov likely to be banned temporarily

Multiple reports have stated that mixed martial artists Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are likely to be handed temporary bans over the post-fight brawl at UFC 229.

The executive director of the Nevada Athletic Commission, Bob Bennett, said a temporary ban is likely to be placed on the two fighters on Monday before the meeting on October 24.

The meeting will decide if an indefinite ban would be enforced on McGregor and Nurmagomedov for their actions.

Nurmagomedov retained his UFC lightweight crown after making McGregor submit in the fourth-round of the high octane bout.

He then climbed out of the Octagan to fight with a member of McGregor’s camp who was heckling him throughout the fight. McGregor also exchanged punches with members of Nurmagomedov’s team.

The Nevada Athletic Commission has withheld Nurmagomedov’s $2 million paycheck for the bout.

UFC president Dana White says the Russian fighter will keep his title.