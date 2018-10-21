Marquez clinches third straight MotoGP title with Japan win

Marc Marquez of Honda clinched his third consecutive MotoGP title by winning the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, AFP reported.

The Spaniard began the race from sixth position but took the lead after overtaking Andre Dovizioso of Ducati on the 24th lap of the race.

Dovizioso, who had to clinch the No 1 position in the race to keep his title hopes alive, crashed out on the penultimate lap.

Marquez celebrated with his team mates after crossing the line for this eighth win of the season.

Fellow Honda rider Cal Crutchlow finished at second position with Alex Rins (Suzuki) edging out Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) to finish at third place.