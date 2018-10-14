Maradona says Messi ‘not a leader’ for Argentina

Former Argentina forward Diego Maradona said that Lionel Messi is “not a leader” for the national side, AFP reported.

“It’s useless to try and make a leader out of someone who goes to the bathroom 20 times before a game,” Maradona told Fox Sports. “Before speaking to the coach and players he will be on the PlayStation,” he said.

“Then, on the field, he wants to be the leader.”

However, the footballing legend contradicted himself on several questions throughout the interview.

“He is the best in the world along with Cristiano [Ronaldo] but he’s not a leader,” Maradona said.

Maradona added that Messi “was Messi” for Barcelona he is a complete different player for the national side.

The former Argentina captain said that the team has to strip Messi of his captaincy if they want him to play his real game.