Maradona says Messi ‘not a leader’ for Argentina

October 14, 2018

Former Argentina forward Diego Maradona said that Lionel Messi is “not a leader” for the national side, AFP reported.

“It’s useless to try and make a leader out of someone who goes to the bathroom 20 times before a game,” Maradona told Fox Sports. “Before speaking to the coach and players he will be on the PlayStation,” he said.

“Then, on the field, he wants to be the leader.”

However, the footballing legend contradicted himself on several questions throughout the interview.

“He is the best in the world along with Cristiano [Ronaldo] but he’s not a leader,” Maradona said.

Maradona added that Messi “was Messi” for Barcelona he is a complete different player for the national side.

The former Argentina captain said that the team has to strip Messi of his captaincy if they want him to play his real game.

 
 
 

See Also

Nations League: England draw against Croatia in empty stadium

October 13, 2018 12:47 pm

Portugal beat Poland 3-2 in Nations League

October 12, 2018 4:46 pm

Serbia humble Montenegro 2-0 in Nations League

October 12, 2018 3:38 pm

Real Madrid sues media outlet for Ronaldo rape accusation story 

October 12, 2018 1:21 pm

Argentina outclass Iraq in friendly

October 12, 2018 12:40 pm

Alcacer helps Spain rout Wales 4-1 in friendly

October 12, 2018 12:26 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.