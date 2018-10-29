Leicester City FC owner dies in helicopter crash

Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha along with four others were killed in a helicopter crash, the English football club confirmed.

The helicopter crashed near the King Power Stadium after it went out of control.

Struggling to find the right words….but to me you are legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club. Thank you for everything you did for… https://t.co/FzTaXVejUg — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) October 28, 2018

Two staff members Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare along with pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz were among the deceased.

Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai billionaire, is survived by his wife and four children. He bought the club for £39 million in 2010. The club won the Premier League in 2016.

Football clubs across the world like Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest and Swansea City have offered their condolences.