Leicester City FC owner dies in helicopter crash

October 29, 2018

Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha along with four others were killed in a helicopter crash, the English football club confirmed.

The helicopter crashed near the King Power Stadium after it went out of control.

Two staff members Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare along with pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz were among the deceased.

Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai billionaire, is survived by his wife and four children. He bought the club for £39 million in 2010. The club won the Premier League in 2016.

Related: Leicester City- writing one of the greatest sports stories

Football clubs across the world like Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest and Swansea City have offered their condolences.

 
 
 

