Lanning scores ton as Australia women beat Pakistan by 150 runs in second ODI

Australian captain Meg Lanning led from the front as the Southern Stars defeated Pakistan by 150 runs in their second ICC Women’s Championship fixture in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Australia lead the three-match series 2-0.

Australia, electing to bat first, made 273/7 in their 50 overs as the Australian captain scored 124 runs from 106 balls with 19 boundaries to her name.

Rachael Haynes also scored a half century as she chipped in with her 79-run knock.

Nashra Sandu took three wickets for Pakistan while Diana Baig grabbed two. Pakistan were dismissed for 123 in 40.1 overs. Only Nahida Khan managed to provide some resistance to the Australian bowlers.

Khan made 66 runs from 114 deliveries with the help of 10 fours.

Lanning was named Player of the Match for her performance with the bat.