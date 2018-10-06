12-year-old swimmer from KP smashes records in national championship

Ahmad Durrani, a 12-year-old from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, set a new swimming record in Pakistan.

He made history at a swimming competition on Friday at the Qayyum Stadium in Peshawar.

Ahmad participated in the 50 metre backstroke under 12 competition. The young swimmer reached the finish line in 37 seconds, breaking all previous records.

“I love swimming because I have a lot of people supporting me and my coaches are always there for me as are my parents,” he told SAMAA Digital.

The 23rd National Boys Age Group Swimming Championship for the under 12, under 14 and under 16 categories is a three-day event that started on Friday.

The competition has 47 events in which 200 swimmers from different cities are participating.

Pakistan Swimming Federation on last Wednesday announced four events from October to November in different cities.

Ahmad has performed outstandingly and has made history, said Asif Orakzai, president of the KP swimming association.

“The objective of these events is to hunt for talent and to promote the sport at all levels,” he said. He added that junior swimmers can learn the finer points of the sport at these events and eventually excel, he explained.

The results of the boys’ competitions are:

Under-12:

50m freestyle: Ayaan Asif from Sindh

50m backstroke: Ahmad Durrani from KP

100m freestyle: Abid Abdure Rehman from Sindh

Under-14:

50m freestyle: Danyal Ghulam from Punjab

200m butterfly: Taha Hashemi from Sindh

Under-16:

400m freestyle: Ayan Asif from KP

100m backstroke: Abid Abdur Rehman from Sindh