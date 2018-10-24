Kohli overtakes Tendulkar to become fastest batsman to score 10000 runs

October 24, 2018

India’s Virat Kohli became the quickest batsman to score 10000 runs in one-day cricket during the second game of the five-match series against West Indies on Wednesday.

It took him 205 ODI innings to achieve the feat.

The record was previously held by Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar with 259 innings.

Tendulkar had reached the landmark of 10000 ODI runs during a one-day international against Australia in Indore on December 18, 2018.

 
 
 

