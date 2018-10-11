Khawaja, Head keep Australia steady in chase of 462 against Pakistan

October 11, 2018

Photo Courtesy: International Cricket Council/Twitter

Australia were 215/3 at lunch on the fourth day of the Dubai Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

The side began the last day at 136/3 with Usman Khawaja and debutante Travis Head batting at 50 and 34 runs respectively.

Head reached his half century in 119 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Khawaja is batting at 89 runs while Head has made 70 runs for the team.

Australia require another 247 runs to win in 61 overs with seven wickets in hand.

 
 
 

See Also

International golf returns to Pakistan after 11 years

October 11, 2018 2:17 pm

Abdul Rehman retires from international cricket

October 11, 2018 12:58 pm

Ahmed Shehzad to play in PSL 2019

October 11, 2018 12:56 pm

ICC to tighten sanctions on leagues

October 10, 2018 8:34 pm

Abbas’s triple bring Pakistan closer to win over Australia

October 10, 2018 8:00 pm

Australia solid in chase of 462-run target vs Pakistan

October 10, 2018 6:15 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.