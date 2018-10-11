Khawaja, Head keep Australia steady in chase of 462 against Pakistan

Australia were 215/3 at lunch on the fourth day of the Dubai Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

The side began the last day at 136/3 with Usman Khawaja and debutante Travis Head batting at 50 and 34 runs respectively.

Head reached his half century in 119 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Solid first hour for 🇦🇺! Usman Khawaja and Travis Head have taken them from 136/3 to 178/3. They still need 284 to win. A long way to go, but can they pull it off? #PAKvAUS LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/sRNIJtdJBs pic.twitter.com/UtO8v7oC8W — ICC (@ICC) October 11, 2018

Khawaja is batting at 89 runs while Head has made 70 runs for the team.

Australia require another 247 runs to win in 61 overs with seven wickets in hand.