Khadija stars as Bangladesh beat Pakistan in one-off women’s ODI

October 8, 2018

Photo Courtesy: International Cricket Council/Twitter

An exceptional bowling performance by Khadijatul Kubra helped Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets in a women’s one-day international in Cox’s Bazaar on Monday.

Pakistan were bowled out for 94 in 34.5 overs.

Skipper Javeria Khan was the top scorer with 29 runs. Muneeba Ali and Ayesha Zafar scored 18 runs each.

Kubra picked up six wickets in the match.

Bangladesh chased down a target of 95 runs in 29 overs on the loss of four wickets.

Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed scored 48 and 34 runs respectively.

Sana Mir grabbed two wickets for Pakistan.

Pakistan had won the four-match Twenty20 series with a margin of 3-0.

 
 

