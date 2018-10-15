Khabib Nurmagomedov challenges Floyd Mayweather to a fight

October 15, 2018

Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov has challenged American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr to a fight.

Nurmagomedov defeated Ireland’s McGregor via submission at UFC 229, taking his unbeaten run to 27-0.

Boxer Mayweather enjoys a 50-0 record as he beat McGregor in the 10th round of their 2017 fight in Las Vegas. He announced his in-ring return to take on Manny Pacquiao.

“50-0 versus 27-0, two guys who never lose, why not? Because in the jungle there is only one king,” Nurmagomedov said.

“Let’s go, Floyd, we have to fight now,” the Russian fighter said in an Instagram video.

It is unlikely that the fight will take place soon as the Nevada Athletic Commission is investigation the post-fight melee involving Nurmagomedov.

The Russian fighter, after beating McGregor, jumped out of the octagon and attacked his opponent’s camp.

The commission has withheld Nurmagomedov’s $2 million paycheck for his post-fight action.

The Irish and Russian are both likely to receive bans, according to reports.

 
 
 

