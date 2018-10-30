John Cena won’t be a part of WWE Crown Jewel in Saudia Arabia

October 30, 2018

WWE Superstar John Cena will not be a part of the WWE Crown Jewel event, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 2.

There were rumours that Cena refused to make a trip to Saudi Arabia following the suspicious death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The WWE has decided to continue as planned with Crown Jewel. It will be a pay-per-view event that is part of a partnership between the WWE and the Saudi Arabian government.

The WWE ran a segment on Monday during Raw to get Cena off the show and announced that Bobby Lashley will take Cena’s spot, reported CBS.

Borin Cobbin, acting general manager said Cena was announced for the tournament but he didn’t play any qualifying match. Lashley, on the other hand, has earned his way, Cobbin said.

Cena has yet to make a statement in this regard.

There are reports that Daniel Bryan has also refused to come to Saudi Arabia.

 
 
 

