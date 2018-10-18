It’s not over till it’s over: Azhar Ali has a midpitch chat while getting run out

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali was involved in a comical run out on the third day’s play of the Abu Dhabi Test against Australia.

Ali and Asad Shafiq were standing in the middle of the pitch chatting because both batsmen thought Ali’s ball had crossed the boundary rope for a four — problem was that it stopped a few inches short.

Mitchell Starc collected the ball from the boundary and Tim Paine knocked over the stumps to complete the run out, all while Ali and Shafiq stood chatting.

He scored 64 runs from 171 deliveries.

Astonishing run out in Abu Dhabi! Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq have a chinwag, thinking the ball had gone for four. Tim Paine whips the bails off! #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/rbli7cr2pk — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) October 18, 2018

Earlier, Haris Sohail proved to be the first casualty as he was stumped out from the bowling of Nathan Lyon after making 17 runs.

Pakistan are batting at 193/4 with Babar Azam and Shafiq on the crease.