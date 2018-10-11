International golf returns to Pakistan after 11 years

For the first time in 11 years, an international golf event is being held in Pakistan with 132 players from across the world taking part in it, AFP has reported.

The Asian Tour’s UMA CNS Open Championship is being contested at the Karachi Golf Club.

The Asian Tour’s event director said that coming back to Pakistan was a “fantastic opportunity”. “This is the starting point for future years after the success of this event,” he said.

International golf events in Pakistan were not taking place due to terrorist attacks. Australian golfer Marcus Both said that it always feels nice to be in Pakistan as its people are “friendly and lovely”.

“I came here 10 years ago. The perception is bad but in reality it is very different,” Both said.

International sporting events in Pakistan have not been taking place since the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009.

The security situation in the country improved and two Pakistan Super League cricket finals were held in the country. The tours of Zimbabwe, a World XI and Sri Lanka in the past 18 months have improved Pakistan’s cause of hosting more international sporting events.

They cleared the way for more sports with squash, tennis and now golf having returned.