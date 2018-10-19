Indian hockey goalkeeper handed two-year ban for doping

October 19, 2018

Photo: Hindustan Times

Indian hockey goalkeeper Akash Chikte has been banned for two years after he tested positive for a prohibited substance.

The ban was enforced by the National Anti-Doping Agency. Chikte was suspended by NADA on March 27.

He tested positive for banned anabolic steroid (norandrosterone) during an out-of-competition test on February 27.

Five other athletes have also been handed four-year suspensions for violation of anti-doping code. The athletes include wrestler Amit, kabbadi player Pradeep Kumar, weightlifter Narayan Singh among others, according to Hindustan Times.

Chikte was a part of the Indian squad that won Asian Men’s Champions Trophy, as well as Asia Cup in Dhaka.

 

 
 
 

